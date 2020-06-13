Apartment List
FL
/
indian river shores
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL with garage

Indian River Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4101 Ocean Drive
4101 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This Gorgeous Turn Key Condo has Panoramic ocean views! GREAT Walk-to everything location: Theater, Parks, Shops, Restaurants, Bars + More! Small Complex w/Heated pool & secure under bldg Parking! Imagine: you can Watch the sunrise, listen to the

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
705 Date Palm Road
705 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious 3/2 vacation home! Walk to the beach & the restaurants & shops on Ocean Dr!!! All windows are thermopane with Hurricane shutters & interior plantation shutters. With Pool and fenced in yard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
119 Cache Cay Drive
119 Cache Cay Drive, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bring your boat!! Available for off-season thru December'2020, a 3 mo minimum per HOA! Spacious home with pool, dock, and boat lift! Double split floor plan with lots of room for the family. Pets ok case by case approval required by owner.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5000 Highway A1a
5000 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Spacious 2/2 Ocean Front Condo Nicely Furnished with Garage Parking. Close to restaurants, Shops, Market and Island Amenities. Ocean views from almost every room! Annual and seasonal( 3 month) minimum. sizes approx. and subj. to error.
Results within 5 miles of Indian River Shores

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
193 Mabry Street
193 Mabry Street, Sebastian, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
902 sqft
Cute as a button! Owner busy putting a fresh coast of paint on the living space and on the exterior. This 2BR, 1BA, 1 car garage home offers a large living room, dining area and updated kitchen. The yard is fully fenced with privacy fence.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indian River Shores, FL

Indian River Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

