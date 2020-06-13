134 Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5400 Highway A1a
5400 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
What a Location! Short distance to the beach & community clubhouse, enjoy social gatherings, cookouts and an oceanfront pool. Kitchen & appliances updated, impact glass windows & doors w/ an air conditioned enclosed porch to expand the living area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
315 Estuary Drive
315 Estuary Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Come Rent behind the private gates of this fabulous luxury waterfront residence is a 4BR/4.5BA, gourmet kitchen, dramatic pinewood ceilings, en-suite guest rooms & balcony! Resort style pool/spa, private dock w/boat lift, underwater dock lighting!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4400 Highway A1A
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oceanfront views with pool. Available now for off season for $2500/mnth. Available for Booking 2021 Season! Top Floor with Beautiful views from the double balcony. Impact glass doors & windows, W & D in unit, Updated kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
275 Date Palm Road
275 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This condo is the one you have been waiting for - nestled above the beautiful oaks & features stunning views of both bridges and the intracoastal waterway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Indian River Shores, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Indian River Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

