Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access. Walk to the beach, pool, clubhouse and nearby Village Shops.Dont miss this opportunity to live in the 32963 zip code. Sizes are approx/subj to error.