Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM

6102 Myrtle Drive

6102 Myrtle Drive · (772) 224-4522
Location

6102 Myrtle Drive, Indian River Estates, FL 34982
Indian River Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing open floor plan! The owner put lots of effort into making this a lovely home for the next tenant. Located in Indian River Estates, this community has a ''country'' feel, while only being a 10 minute drive to the beach! Huge covered porch entry for your outdoor relaxation. Granite kitchen, tile floors throughout (NO CARPET!), gorgeous master suite with dual vanities and dual walk-in closets. This home has great bedroom sizes, not those little tiny rooms most homes have. Owner upgraded hurricane protection to accordion shutters for easy pull and close storm prep during ''that'' time of the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
6102 Myrtle Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6102 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 6102 Myrtle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Myrtle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6102 Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian River Estates.
Does 6102 Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Myrtle Drive does offer parking.
Does 6102 Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6102 Myrtle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 6102 Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 6102 Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6102 Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
