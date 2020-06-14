6102 Myrtle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing open floor plan! The owner put lots of effort into making this a lovely home for the next tenant. Located in Indian River Estates, this community has a ''country'' feel, while only being a 10 minute drive to the beach! Huge covered porch entry for your outdoor relaxation. Granite kitchen, tile floors throughout (NO CARPET!), gorgeous master suite with dual vanities and dual walk-in closets. This home has great bedroom sizes, not those little tiny rooms most homes have. Owner upgraded hurricane protection to accordion shutters for easy pull and close storm prep during ''that'' time of the year!