2075 Bennington Ct SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2075 Bennington Ct SW

2075 Bennington Court SW · (954) 361-8900
Location

2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL 32968

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2075 Bennington Ct SW · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful Hardwood floors. European influences can be seen throughout this 4 Bedroom 5 bath pool home with lovely lake views. 2 brand new top of the line 4 zone a/c's. Crafted built ins, decorator finishes and luxurious window coverings. Master bedroom and guest room located on the first floor. Impressive two story designer Model home. Master bedroom on main floor with large bathroom. Kitchen with granite countertops And stainless steel Refrigerator.
No recreational vehicles
3 Month Rental Only Aug-Oct.
https://keyrentersouthflorida.com/
Call Today 954-361-8900
$65 application fee per person over 18.
Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification.
All rental fees paid upfront including sales tax.
Tenant will be paying for all utilities, including Lawn and Pool Service.
$150 Admin Fee when you sign a lease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have any available units?
2075 Bennington Ct SW has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have?
Some of 2075 Bennington Ct SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 Bennington Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Bennington Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Bennington Ct SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2075 Bennington Ct SW is pet friendly.
Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 2075 Bennington Ct SW offers parking.
Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2075 Bennington Ct SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have a pool?
Yes, 2075 Bennington Ct SW has a pool.
Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 2075 Bennington Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2075 Bennington Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2075 Bennington Ct SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2075 Bennington Ct SW has units with air conditioning.
