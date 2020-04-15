500 Palm Springs Boulevard

Amenities

WOW! Beautiful 6th floor condo featuring porcelain tile floors, split bedroom plan, 1.5 baths, inside washer & dryer. Lovely screened balcony with great views and cool breezes! Solar heated community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and walking distance to the Atlantic Ocean. Designated COVERED parking space. Guest parking. Monthly rent includes:basic cable, water, trash, sewer, and pest control. Convenient to all necessities! Grocery, banking, numerous restaurants, parks, and zoned in a highly rated school district. This is the place to be! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 12 month lease. Applicant must be approved by the HOA management, and the owner.