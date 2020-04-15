All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Find more places like 500 Palm Springs Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
/
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:19 PM

500 Palm Springs Boulevard

500 Palm Springs Boulevard · (321) 752-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Harbour Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
WOW! Beautiful 6th floor condo featuring porcelain tile floors, split bedroom plan, 1.5 baths, inside washer & dryer. Lovely screened balcony with great views and cool breezes! Solar heated community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and walking distance to the Atlantic Ocean. Designated COVERED parking space. Guest parking. Monthly rent includes:basic cable, water, trash, sewer, and pest control. Convenient to all necessities! Grocery, banking, numerous restaurants, parks, and zoned in a highly rated school district. This is the place to be! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 12 month lease. Applicant must be approved by the HOA management, and the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have any available units?
500 Palm Springs Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have?
Some of 500 Palm Springs Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Palm Springs Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
500 Palm Springs Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Palm Springs Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard has a pool.
Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Palm Springs Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Palm Springs Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 500 Palm Springs Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Harbour Beach 1 BedroomsIndian Harbour Beach 2 Bedrooms
Indian Harbour Beach Apartments with GymIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indian Harbour Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Florida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity