All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Find more places like 169 Kristi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
/
169 Kristi Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

169 Kristi Drive

169 Kristi Dr · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Harbour Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Harbour Villa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Harbour Villas! Light & Bright! Updated Tile Flooring! New Carpet Upstairs! New Appliances! 2 Oversized Bedrooms With Private Baths & HUGE Walk In Closets! Master With Large En Suite, Private Balcony & His & Her Walk In Closets! Under Stair Storage! Courtyard Entrance & Back Patio! Florida Living! 1 Car Private Garage W/Storage Shelving! Well Maintained! Community Pool! Walk To The Ocean! Close To Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment! Short Distance To Highway & Airport! A+ Schools! No Pets & No Smoking... First, Last & Security Requested. Qualified Tenants Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Kristi Drive have any available units?
169 Kristi Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 Kristi Drive have?
Some of 169 Kristi Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Kristi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 Kristi Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Kristi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 169 Kristi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 169 Kristi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 169 Kristi Drive does offer parking.
Does 169 Kristi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Kristi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Kristi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 169 Kristi Drive has a pool.
Does 169 Kristi Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 Kristi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Kristi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Kristi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Kristi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Kristi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 169 Kristi Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Harbour Beach 1 BedroomsIndian Harbour Beach 2 Bedrooms
Indian Harbour Beach Apartments with GymIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indian Harbour Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Florida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity