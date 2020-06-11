169 Kristi Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Harbour Villas! Light & Bright! Updated Tile Flooring! New Carpet Upstairs! New Appliances! 2 Oversized Bedrooms With Private Baths & HUGE Walk In Closets! Master With Large En Suite, Private Balcony & His & Her Walk In Closets! Under Stair Storage! Courtyard Entrance & Back Patio! Florida Living! 1 Car Private Garage W/Storage Shelving! Well Maintained! Community Pool! Walk To The Ocean! Close To Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment! Short Distance To Highway & Airport! A+ Schools! No Pets & No Smoking... First, Last & Security Requested. Qualified Tenants Only.