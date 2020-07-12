Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indialantic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Eighth Avenue
1 8th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2061 sqft
Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views..

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
440 Wayne Avenue
440 Wayne Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
A Beachside POOL home walking distance to the BEACH & Indian River & fishing pier! A+schools, 20 mins to Patrick AFB & just across 192 causeway from historic downtown Melbourne.

1 of 7

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1596 sqft
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The River Colony West
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
162 Terrace Shores Drive
162 Terrace Shores Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Lovely large updated home with a wonderful screened in porch and fenced yard located less then 2 blocks to the ocean. This home has it all, updated windows, tile flooring, updated baths, new roof and a 2 car garage for all those beach toys.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
140 Hacienda Street
140 Hacienda Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
117 Ocean Breeze Circle
117 Ocean Breeze Circle, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1563 sqft
Just bring your toothbrush to this fully furnished beach side gem! Smell the ocean from this 3bdrm. 2 bath home located just across the street from the sands of beautiful Indialantic beach.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The River Colony West
609 Mango Drive
609 Mango Drive, Melbourne Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
LOVELY, UNIQUE, LARGE POOL HOME IN DESIRABLE MELBOURNE BEACH! POOL AND LAWN CARE SERVICE INCLUDED! 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, SCREENED IN PATIO, BIG POOL AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF AND SOME OF THE APPLIANCES.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
155 Palmetto Avenue
155 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1350 sqft
Great beachside 2 bedroom townhome. All floors have been changed to tile and laminate. Includes two parking spaces, Florida room and storage. Don't miss out.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:56pm
3 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hedges
2108 Oak St
2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
- Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2070 sqft
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bel-aire Palms
3480 FAN PALM BLVD
3480 Fan Palm Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1895 sqft
FAN PALM 3/2 CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING - BEAUTIFUL WOOD FAUX TILE IN LIVING ROOM AND ENTRY AS WELL AS FRESH INTERIOR PAINT INCLUDING GARAGE. .

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indialantic, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indialantic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

