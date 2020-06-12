/
2 bedroom apartments
96 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Indialantic by The Sea
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.
Indialantic by The Sea
301 S Miramar Avenue
301 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible.
Indialantic by The Sea
1501 Shannon Avenue
1501 S Shannon Ave, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
675 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED Hardwood Floors charming apartment like rental.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic
155 Palmetto Avenue
155 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 applications pending. A hop skip and a jump to the Beach, food, shopping, schools and sidewalks leading to everything else you may need. Quiet dead-end street.
877 N Highway A1a
877 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Beachside living in style!! Located in Indialantic this oceanfront condo has shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants within walking distance.
184 Palmetto Avenue
184 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome just steps to the Beach. This Contemporary 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has been freshly painted, new tile floors, updated kitchen to include stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included and inside unit.
925 N Highway A1a
925 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1204 sqft
THE BEACH IS CALLING YOU! Come see this incredible condo located in the heart of Indialantic! Beautiful ocean view from this corner unit featuring 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 large garage space.
185 Palmetto Avenue
185 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Clean, updated executive rental in convenient and quaint Indialantic. Two upstairs bedrooms with attached bathrooms and generous natural light. First floor has beautiful eat in kitchen with granite countertops and a closet with a washer and dryer.
140 Hacienda Street
140 Hacienda Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Briarwood Park
827 E. University Blvd Unit 104
827 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
806 sqft
827 E.
Briarwood Park
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104
825 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
838 sqft
825 E.
Briarwood Park
835 E. University Blvd Unit 111
835 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
Bright and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Immediate Occupancy! - Bright and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
Harbour Villa
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Port Malabar Country Club
2100 Forest Knoll Drive
2100 Forest Knoll Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
In this gated community we have a two bedroom two full bath condo upstairs unit with balcony overlooking the community has an inground pool, barbeques and patio tables. master bedroom has a walk in closet plus a regular closet for loads of storage sp
Palm Bay Colony
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.
