1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
2 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Island Club Drive
1801 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Pine Street
1801 Pine Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
This is a very unique apartment , one bedroom one bath plus loft. It is close to Downtown Village.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Highland Avenue
2103 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1992 sqft
Great 1 bed, 1 full bath apartment, professionally managed. Apartment has it's own screened patio and privacy fenced front and back yard. Plenty of parking on the E and W sides of the unit. Rent includes water, trash, and basic lawn maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
20 E Avenue B Avenue
20 East Avenue B, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Quiet 1 bedroom with 1 bath on ground floor. Water is included in rent. Coin laundry available on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Avocado Avenue
1420 Avocado Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
570 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND RENOVATED. VERY SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HAS NEW PAINT, NEW TILED IN SHOWER, NEW BATHROOM VANITY, NEW KITCHEN COUNTERS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, AND SO MUCH MORE.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Overlook Drive
4614 Overlook Drive, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome across from the Indian River off US1. Upgraded vinyl ''wood look'' flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2421 Stone Street
2421 Stone Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
482 sqft
MOVE IN READY! This unit is income qualified, if occupied by 1 individual, the income limit is $38,750 and for 2 people the limit is $44,300.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
2100 Franklin Street
2100 South Franklin Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
463 sqft
Want to enjoy the downtown Melbourne lifestyle? You'll love this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close enough to walk! Fully renovated with new windows, bathroom and kitchen for you to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Indialantic
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
720 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
756 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Cocoa North
288 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
593 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
732 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
