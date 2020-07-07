9950 S Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool lobby sauna

***AVAILABLE FOR WINTER SEASON-2020**-GORGEOUS CORNER OCEAN-RIVERFRONT WITH STUNNING VIEWS***This large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with an open floor plan has been remodeled with a high end European kitchen including washer and dryer in the design and wood looking tile floors. Wrap around balcony gives you the gorgeous sunrises over the blue Atlantic Ocean and later in the day watch a palette of colors of the sunset. Miramar Royale is a very well maintained condo with a beautiful lobby, gym with sauna, game rooms, grand salon with a complete kitchen, pool, jacuzzi, Manager on site, secured entry. Hutchinson Island is a hidden treasure, the perfect place for snowbirds escaping the cold weather. Close to restaurants and shopping. CALL US TODAY!