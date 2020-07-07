All apartments in Hutchinson Island South
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

9950 S Ocean Drive

9950 South Ocean Drive · (561) 512-2219
Location

9950 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL 34957

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
lobby
sauna
***AVAILABLE FOR WINTER SEASON-2020**-GORGEOUS CORNER OCEAN-RIVERFRONT WITH STUNNING VIEWS***This large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with an open floor plan has been remodeled with a high end European kitchen including washer and dryer in the design and wood looking tile floors. Wrap around balcony gives you the gorgeous sunrises over the blue Atlantic Ocean and later in the day watch a palette of colors of the sunset. Miramar Royale is a very well maintained condo with a beautiful lobby, gym with sauna, game rooms, grand salon with a complete kitchen, pool, jacuzzi, Manager on site, secured entry. Hutchinson Island is a hidden treasure, the perfect place for snowbirds escaping the cold weather. Close to restaurants and shopping. CALL US TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 S Ocean Drive have any available units?
9950 S Ocean Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9950 S Ocean Drive have?
Some of 9950 S Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 S Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9950 S Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 S Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9950 S Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson Island South.
Does 9950 S Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9950 S Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 9950 S Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9950 S Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 S Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9950 S Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 9950 S Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 9950 S Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 S Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9950 S Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 S Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9950 S Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
