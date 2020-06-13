/
3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hutchinson Island South, FL
163 Ocean Bay Drive
163 Ocean Bay Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer decorated 3 stories Town-home,fully furnished,Turn key ,gated beachfront community with private beach access.Can be rented monthly,1 pet under 40 lbs.Presently months available are April 1 - December 31
10410 S Ocean Drive
10410 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2524 sqft
MAGNIFICIENT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM THIS PENTHOUSE 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH AT ISLAND CLUB. YOU CAN ENTER THE UNIT FROM THE 11TH AND 12TH FLOOR. IT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON AND POSSIBLY MORE! IT IS A THREE MONTH MINIMUM BUILDING.
Results within 1 mile of Hutchinson Island South
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.
Results within 5 miles of Hutchinson Island South
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.
River Park
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.
1535 SE Royal Green - 104
1535 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
993 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a very quiet community. Convenient location near Hospitals, Mall and beautiful beaches. Enjoy the screened porch on your leisure times.
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.
2217 SE Tile Terrace
2217 Southeast Tile Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1643 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA 2 CG rental in eastern PSL. Fenced yard, screened porch. Tile throughout. Available July 1st 2020. First, Last and Security is required...
2145 SE Harding Street
2145 Southeast Harding Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1932 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in the Club Med estates, tile floors throughout, remodeled kit with all new SS appliances, granite counters opens up to family rm, with access to pool area, in door utility , large master suite with remodeled bath ; tub & shower
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.
720 SE Alamanda Way
720 Southeast Alamanda Way, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
Fantastic home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a pool on a quiet cul-de-sac. Great location in Stuart close to the beaches and Downtown Stuart. Excellent schools within a short bicycle ride.
North River Shores
2104 NW 22nd Avenue
2104 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1388 sqft
This seasonal rental is a 2nd Floor two-story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo in the gated community of the Estuary. One of the bedrooms is upstairs with loft & full bath.
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
River Park
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
