Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Hutchinson Island South, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9650 S Ocean Dr.
9650 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1209 sqft
Super island living in this beautiful, spacious, 14th floor condo and furnished with gorgeous Tommy Bahama furniture to surely give you that island feel.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7380 S Ocean Drive, Unit 218
7380 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
2/2 Ocean Front Condo at Dune Walk - ***Annual Leases Only***FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED*** Cozy 2/2 condo located on the second floor at Dune Walk.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9960 S Ocean Drive
9960 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Discover this beachfront Miramar II condo rental available for a 3 month minimum seasonal rental. Fully furnished and move in ready. Great amenities include pool, clubhouse, sauna, tennis and beach walk over. No pets No Motorcycles No RV/Trucks.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9490 S Ocean Dr.
9490 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1053 sqft
Just listed in time for a perfect winter get-a-way!!! Don't miss out on this 1st floor condo on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. This awesome furnished condo is a 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath and comes with a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10680 S Ocean Drive
10680 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1023 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Oceanfront Condo. New Furniture and Décor. Large Outdoor Patio with BBQ, Lounge chairs, Dining Set. Great Seasonal Rental steps to the beach. 3 month Minimum. Available April 1 to June 30 2020 for $2000 per month.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10102 S Ocean Drive
10102 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1053 sqft
Gorgeous ocean front condo with unobstructed views of the Atlantic. Enjoy the ocean views on your private balcony, a perfect place to enjoy coffee or cocktails.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8880 S Ocean Drive
8880 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1228 sqft
Here is your chance to experience Island Luxury Living!Surround yourself in a Newly remodeled condo that is truly Turnkey! This attractive Condo is an oppurtunity to sit back on the beautiful balcony and enjoy a morning cup of coffee while watching

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
163 Ocean Bay Drive
163 Ocean Bay Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2212 sqft
Designer decorated 3 stories Town-home,fully furnished,Turn key ,gated beachfront community with private beach access.Can be rented monthly,1 pet under 40 lbs.Presently months available are April 1 - December 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9400 S Ocean Dr.
9400 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1053 sqft
Don't miss your chance to stay at this beautiful 5th floor condo with gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath comes fully furnished with fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer, promising to make you feel right at home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9600 S Ocean Drive
9600 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1299 sqft
The Empress is a wonderful gated community The lobby has management on site with game room, gym, community events, pool, ocean, tennis courts, bike storage.
Results within 1 mile of Hutchinson Island South

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3492 NE Causeway Boulevard
3492 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3492 NE Causeway Boulevard in Martin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4492 NE Ocean Boulevard
4492 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1090 sqft
Recently Updated with New Kitchen, granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Pass Thru to dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3792 NE Ocean Blvd.
3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1204 sqft
Time to live the Florida lifestyle in this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath fully furnished condo on Hutchinson Island. Enjoy living right across the the street from the ocean with beach access just a super short walk away.
Results within 5 miles of Hutchinson Island South
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3150 sqft
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hutchinson Island South, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hutchinson Island South renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

