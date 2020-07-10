/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Hutchinson Island South, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
8224 S Ocean Drive
8224 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
8212 sqft
Kathi must be present for showings. Call 772-631-2370 Available for short term rental. Could be available for as short as 3 weeks or as long as 60 days. Rates from $12,500 per week + tax. CAN BE RENTED FOR 2 WEEKS.
1 Unit Available
9950 S Ocean Drive
9950 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1533 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR WINTER SEASON-2020**-GORGEOUS CORNER OCEAN-RIVERFRONT WITH STUNNING VIEWS***This large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with an open floor plan has been remodeled with a high end European kitchen including washer and dryer in the
1 Unit Available
9500 S Ocean Drive
9500 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious two bedroom two bath condo on first floor just steps from the pool and beach! Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. all tile floors throughout, access to pool and beach from private screen and covered patio.
1 Unit Available
10410 S Ocean Drive
10410 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2524 sqft
MAGNIFICIENT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM THIS PENTHOUSE 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH AT ISLAND CLUB. YOU CAN ENTER THE UNIT FROM THE 11TH AND 12TH FLOOR. IT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON AND POSSIBLY MORE! IT IS A THREE MONTH MINIMUM BUILDING.
1 Unit Available
9900 S Ocean Drive
9900 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1023 sqft
Oceana II North is a beautiful active community on the Ocean, pool, gym and community events with lobby. Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath well appointed property with all the comforts of home.
1 Unit Available
9490 S Ocean Dr.
9490 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1053 sqft
Just listed in time for a perfect winter get-a-way!!! Don't miss out on this 1st floor condo on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. This awesome furnished condo is a 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath and comes with a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
10680 S Ocean Drive
10680 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1023 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Oceanfront Condo. New Furniture and Décor. Large Outdoor Patio with BBQ, Lounge chairs, Dining Set. Great Seasonal Rental steps to the beach. 3 month Minimum. Available April 1 to June 30 2020 for $2000 per month.
1 Unit Available
10102 S Ocean Drive
10102 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1053 sqft
Gorgeous ocean front condo with unobstructed views of the Atlantic. Enjoy the ocean views on your private balcony, a perfect place to enjoy coffee or cocktails.
1 Unit Available
8880 S Ocean Drive
8880 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1228 sqft
Here is your chance to experience Island Luxury Living!Surround yourself in a Newly remodeled condo that is truly Turnkey! This attractive Condo is an oppurtunity to sit back on the beautiful balcony and enjoy a morning cup of coffee while watching
1 Unit Available
163 Ocean Bay Drive
163 Ocean Bay Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2212 sqft
Designer decorated 3 stories Town-home,fully furnished,Turn key ,gated beachfront community with private beach access.Can be rented monthly,1 pet under 40 lbs.Presently months available are April 1 - December 31
1 Unit Available
9400 S Ocean Dr.
9400 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1053 sqft
Don't miss your chance to stay at this beautiful 5th floor condo with gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath comes fully furnished with fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer, promising to make you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
7370 S Ocean Drive
7370 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
984 sqft
Beautiful condo with direct ocean and river views in sunny Hutchinson Island.
1 Unit Available
11000 S Ocean Drive
11000 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1394 sqft
Come spend your winter in a beautiful totally remodeled oceanfront condo with all new furniture. Located at the end of the building on the first floor, near access to private beach. You are steps from the ocean and across from the pool.
1 Unit Available
9600 S Ocean Drive
9600 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1299 sqft
This beautiful condominium has it all! Updated kitchen and baths, Beautiful oceanfront view of the ocean from the 15th floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hutchinson Island South
1 Unit Available
3442 NE Causeway Blvd
3442 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1211 sqft
Two bedroom/Two bath fabulous first floor unit with fantastic views of the river! Two beautiful pools, tennis,Shuffleboard and active Clubhouse. Fairwinds Cove is a gated community.
1 Unit Available
3792 NE Ocean Blvd
3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1204 sqft
Live the beach lifestyle starting now! Fully renovated 2/2 condo available for annual rental in beautiful Green Turtle Cove.
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
1 Unit Available
3492 NE Causeway Boulevard
3492 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3492 NE Causeway Boulevard in Martin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4492 NE Ocean Boulevard
4492 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1090 sqft
Recently Updated with New Kitchen, granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Pass Thru to dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Hutchinson Island South
Verified
9 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified
22 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
15 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 Unit Available
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
