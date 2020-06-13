7380 S Ocean Drive, Unit 218

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

2/2 Ocean Front Condo at Dune Walk - ***Annual Leases Only***FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED***



Cozy 2/2 condo located on the second floor at Dune Walk. This unit offers open living areas with ocean views from the kitchen through the dining and living room. This unit was just painted and the flooring replaced with vinyl throughout. Washer & Dryer available inside of the unit. On sight storage is NOT available. Water/Sewer is included with rent. Tenant is responsible for the electric and cable account.



The unit is being offered as either furnished or unfurnished.



Dune Walk offers a community club house with a work out room, pool and private access to the beach.



The Condo Association requires an application and has a 15-day approval period, prior to moving in.

No trucks, motorcycles or commercial vehicles allowed.



Per the association - NO PETS are allowed.



