108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Hunters Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...
Hunters Creek
47 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109
12107 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14036 Fairway Island Drive
14036 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1020 sqft
Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2592 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
$
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.

Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2791 Pleasant Cypress Circle
2791 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
New Construction! 3/2.

1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.

Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).
$
38 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
$
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,051
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1356 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
$
33 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
City Guide for Hunters Creek, FL

Home of the longest golf course in Florida (7,432 yards to be exact), Hunters Creek delights golfers and non-golfers alike.

Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hunters Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Hunters Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

