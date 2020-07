Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. This rental is just gorgeous with totally remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and wood flooring through out. Rent is 1050.00 per month. NO PETS ALLOWED. Security deposit is 1800.00, application fee is 50.00 per adult & lease prep fee is 45.00. Available for January 1st occupancy. Call Cathy @ 352 585 1828 for all inquiries.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3732442)