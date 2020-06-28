13337 Ballantine Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed/2 Bath /2 car garage on Cul De Sac - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home is move in ready! It has a huge enclosed lanai and a great backyard. Close to shopping. Won't last long.



Rental Requirements:

> $75 application fee per adult, credit, rental and income included.

> Required household gross income needs to be 3 x the rent amount

> Deposit is first, last and security each equal to the rental amount

> $100 lease fee

> $300 non-refundable deposit per pet if applicable.

> Rental insurance is also a requirement for all homes.

> Good rental history, no recent evictions.

> Good work history and verifiable income.



(RLNE5413010)