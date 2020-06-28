All apartments in Hudson
Hudson, FL
13337 Ballantine Ln
13337 Ballantine Ln

13337 Ballantine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13337 Ballantine Lane, Hudson, FL 34667
Berkley Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath /2 car garage on Cul De Sac - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home is move in ready! It has a huge enclosed lanai and a great backyard. Close to shopping. Won't last long.

Rental Requirements:
> $75 application fee per adult, credit, rental and income included.
> Required household gross income needs to be 3 x the rent amount
> Deposit is first, last and security each equal to the rental amount
> $100 lease fee
> $300 non-refundable deposit per pet if applicable.
> Rental insurance is also a requirement for all homes.
> Good rental history, no recent evictions.
> Good work history and verifiable income.

(RLNE5413010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13337 Ballantine Ln have any available units?
13337 Ballantine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13337 Ballantine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13337 Ballantine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13337 Ballantine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13337 Ballantine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13337 Ballantine Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13337 Ballantine Ln offers parking.
Does 13337 Ballantine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13337 Ballantine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13337 Ballantine Ln have a pool?
No, 13337 Ballantine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13337 Ballantine Ln have accessible units?
No, 13337 Ballantine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13337 Ballantine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13337 Ballantine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13337 Ballantine Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13337 Ballantine Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
