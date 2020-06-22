All apartments in Hudson
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:35 PM

13220 Whaler Drive

13220 Whaler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13220 Whaler Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Woodward Village

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13220 Whaler Drive have any available units?
13220 Whaler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13220 Whaler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13220 Whaler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 Whaler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13220 Whaler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13220 Whaler Drive offer parking?
No, 13220 Whaler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13220 Whaler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13220 Whaler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 Whaler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13220 Whaler Drive has a pool.
Does 13220 Whaler Drive have accessible units?
No, 13220 Whaler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 Whaler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13220 Whaler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13220 Whaler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13220 Whaler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
