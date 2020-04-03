All apartments in Homosassa
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP

4401 South Capecove Loop · (727) 784-6040
Location

4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL 34448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door. This two bedroom/ two bath home is the perfect getaway - fully furnished, including a 61" big screen TV in the family room. Master has king bed and guest bedroom has queen. Sleeps 4. Close to the Homosassa Springs and the famous Monkey Island. Pet Friendly - tiled throughout. Community offers an easy to navigate boat launch so you can bring your own boat or rent one from the local marina. One 2 seater Kayak is provided. Boat lift is not available for tenant use. Outdoor patio has a covered grilling area - fire pit and a wonderful gazebo to relax and watch the manatee and dolphin. Rent includes DirectTV, internet access, water, trash and electric up to $100.00 per month. Subject to 11% sales and tourist tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have any available units?
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have?
Some of 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have a pool?
No, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
