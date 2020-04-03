4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP

Amenities

This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door. This two bedroom/ two bath home is the perfect getaway - fully furnished, including a 61" big screen TV in the family room. Master has king bed and guest bedroom has queen. Sleeps 4. Close to the Homosassa Springs and the famous Monkey Island. Pet Friendly - tiled throughout. Community offers an easy to navigate boat launch so you can bring your own boat or rent one from the local marina. One 2 seater Kayak is provided. Boat lift is not available for tenant use. Outdoor patio has a covered grilling area - fire pit and a wonderful gazebo to relax and watch the manatee and dolphin. Rent includes DirectTV, internet access, water, trash and electric up to $100.00 per month. Subject to 11% sales and tourist tax.