All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3201 Elkridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3201 Elkridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:16 PM

3201 Elkridge Drive

3201 Elkridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3201 Elkridge Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!
This single-family home is 975 square feet including 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Feel free to browse photos of 3201 Elkridge Dr Holiday, FL 33185 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Elkridge Drive have any available units?
3201 Elkridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3201 Elkridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Elkridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Elkridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Elkridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Elkridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3201 Elkridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Elkridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Elkridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Elkridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Elkridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Elkridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Elkridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Elkridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Elkridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Elkridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Elkridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College