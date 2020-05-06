All apartments in Holiday
5637 Cheyenne Dr.

5637 Cheyenne Drive · (813) 908-0766 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Dodge City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5637 Cheyenne Dr. · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL. This condo is apart of a Triplex in Holiday, close to Palm Harbor, New Port Richey and Tarpon Springs! This unit features laminate flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen features white cabinets, with plenty of storage for its size. Just off the kitchen is a small space for an informal dining area. The bedroom is spacious and features an attached bath. The attached bath has an oversized vanity as well as a shower/tub combo. The living room lets in lots of natural light from several windows.

Rent: $825
Security: $825
Beds: 1
Bath: 1

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
To Apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2692109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. have any available units?
5637 Cheyenne Dr. has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5637 Cheyenne Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5637 Cheyenne Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 Cheyenne Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. offer parking?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. have a pool?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 Cheyenne Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 Cheyenne Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
