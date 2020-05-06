5637 Cheyenne Dr.

Amenities

1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL. This condo is apart of a Triplex in Holiday, close to Palm Harbor, New Port Richey and Tarpon Springs! This unit features laminate flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen features white cabinets, with plenty of storage for its size. Just off the kitchen is a small space for an informal dining area. The bedroom is spacious and features an attached bath. The attached bath has an oversized vanity as well as a shower/tub combo. The living room lets in lots of natural light from several windows.



Rent: $825

Security: $825

Beds: 1

Bath: 1



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

To Apply: www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE2692109)