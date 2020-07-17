Amenities

4818 Phoenix Ave Available 08/01/20 4/2 in Holiday - This unique home features Large Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. In law Suite Featuring, Living Room, Bedroom and Bath. In addition there is are two bonus rooms, one perfect as an office, the other a family room or Man Cave. Backyard is fenced in.This spacious home is unique and is ready to move in. Close to US 19 and the bus line, convenient to shopping and restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4076896)