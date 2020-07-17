All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4818 Phoenix Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4818 Phoenix Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4818 Phoenix Ave

4818 Phoenix Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4818 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4818 Phoenix Ave Available 08/01/20 4/2 in Holiday - This unique home features Large Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. In law Suite Featuring, Living Room, Bedroom and Bath. In addition there is are two bonus rooms, one perfect as an office, the other a family room or Man Cave. Backyard is fenced in.This spacious home is unique and is ready to move in. Close to US 19 and the bus line, convenient to shopping and restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4076896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Phoenix Ave have any available units?
4818 Phoenix Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 4818 Phoenix Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Phoenix Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Phoenix Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 Phoenix Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4818 Phoenix Ave offer parking?
No, 4818 Phoenix Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4818 Phoenix Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Phoenix Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Phoenix Ave have a pool?
No, 4818 Phoenix Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Phoenix Ave have accessible units?
No, 4818 Phoenix Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Phoenix Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Phoenix Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 Phoenix Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 Phoenix Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday Apartments with GaragesHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL
Inverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College