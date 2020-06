Amenities

in unit laundry pool shuffle board clubhouse internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board internet access

1/1 CONDO -

COZY 1/1 LAKE VIEW CONDO IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH WASHER AND DRYER . THERE'S A COMMUNITY POOL, SHUFFLEBOARD COURTS & CLUB HOUSE. THIS RENTAL IS AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY AND SEASONAL. *(RENTALSALES/TOURIST TAX: 11% (subject to change by law) applies on all seasonal rentals with 3 month minimum rental, Additional $100.00 association fee required.)

INTERNET CAN BE PROVIDE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $50.00 PER MONTH. OVER 55 COMMUNITY.



(RLNE2873677)