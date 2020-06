Amenities

garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout and tile and carpeted floors throughout the home. The kitchen is beautiful and located in the heart of the home with lots of counter space and cabinetry. It's located on a large lot and has a great backyard! It's conveniently located near New Port Richey and Tarpon Springs and easy commute to some of Florida's most beautiful beaches. Call today to schedule a showing!