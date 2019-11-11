100 Krueger Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

You don't want to miss this opportunity of combining downtown living with suburbia! Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex close to downtown in the established subdivision of Medallion Estates. Situated across from the popular Holden Park, this home provides all the perks of being in the city while maintaining the neighborhood feel. This Duplex doesn't have any adjoining interior walls to your neighbors because the carport is the divide, which gives another avenue of privacy. Being a corner unit, you get a larger yard...that's right a yard! Font and back! It doesn't get any better when you're looking for space in the downtown area. Don't hesitate, come out and see for yourself. This property won't last long!