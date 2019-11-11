All apartments in Holden Heights
100 Krueger Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

100 Krueger Street

100 Krueger Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Krueger Street, Holden Heights, FL 32839
Holden Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
You don't want to miss this opportunity of combining downtown living with suburbia! Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex close to downtown in the established subdivision of Medallion Estates. Situated across from the popular Holden Park, this home provides all the perks of being in the city while maintaining the neighborhood feel. This Duplex doesn't have any adjoining interior walls to your neighbors because the carport is the divide, which gives another avenue of privacy. Being a corner unit, you get a larger yard...that's right a yard! Font and back! It doesn't get any better when you're looking for space in the downtown area. Don't hesitate, come out and see for yourself. This property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Krueger Street have any available units?
100 Krueger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holden Heights, FL.
Is 100 Krueger Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Krueger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Krueger Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Krueger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holden Heights.
Does 100 Krueger Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 Krueger Street offers parking.
Does 100 Krueger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Krueger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Krueger Street have a pool?
No, 100 Krueger Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Krueger Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Krueger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Krueger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Krueger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Krueger Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Krueger Street has units with air conditioning.

