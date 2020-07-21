5024 Terrace Palms Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/447e20205e ---- Terrace Palms Community offers a 2/2 Condo Close to USF!! Step into the open and welcoming foyer on this ground floor corner unit that oozes warmth and comfort. Compact kitchen offers plenty of cupboard and counter space to entertain family and friends or the quick snack while cramming for finals. Pass through window opens into your open dining room and living room floor plan. Both bedrooms are spacious, with lush carpeting and walk in closets with full bathrooms!! Washer and Dryer for your personal use is included in this monthly rental rate, not to mention basic cable, water, sewer, and trash! Gorgeous wood flooring in the main rooms with sliding glass doors leading out to the backyard and the steps away from the community pool!! One reserved parking spot directly in front of condo with plenty of available guest parking. Great location - across the street from the University of South Florida and minutes to MOSI, Busch Gardens, Florida Hospital, Moffitt Hospital, and VA Hospital. Close to restaurants, shopping, interstates I-75 and I-275. Do not wait to schedule to see your future home today! Available Now!! Assigned Outdoor Parking Basic Cable Icluded In Rent Carpet Ceramic Tile Community Pool Disposal Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Sewer Included In Rent Trash Included In Rent Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring