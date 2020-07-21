All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:54 PM

5024 Terrace Palms Cir

5024 Terrace Palms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/447e20205e ---- Terrace Palms Community offers a 2/2 Condo Close to USF!! Step into the open and welcoming foyer on this ground floor corner unit that oozes warmth and comfort. Compact kitchen offers plenty of cupboard and counter space to entertain family and friends or the quick snack while cramming for finals. Pass through window opens into your open dining room and living room floor plan. Both bedrooms are spacious, with lush carpeting and walk in closets with full bathrooms!! Washer and Dryer for your personal use is included in this monthly rental rate, not to mention basic cable, water, sewer, and trash! Gorgeous wood flooring in the main rooms with sliding glass doors leading out to the backyard and the steps away from the community pool!! One reserved parking spot directly in front of condo with plenty of available guest parking. Great location - across the street from the University of South Florida and minutes to MOSI, Busch Gardens, Florida Hospital, Moffitt Hospital, and VA Hospital. Close to restaurants, shopping, interstates I-75 and I-275. Do not wait to schedule to see your future home today! Available Now!! Assigned Outdoor Parking Basic Cable Icluded In Rent Carpet Ceramic Tile Community Pool Disposal Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Sewer Included In Rent Trash Included In Rent Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have any available units?
5024 Terrace Palms Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have?
Some of 5024 Terrace Palms Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Terrace Palms Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Terrace Palms Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Terrace Palms Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir offers parking.
Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir has a pool.
Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have accessible units?
No, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Terrace Palms Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5024 Terrace Palms Cir has units with air conditioning.
