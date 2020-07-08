1128 Neptune Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

On the Little Manatee River - Property Id: 127403



If the ad is up the apartment is available. Please read the full advertisement. Many answers to your questions can be found right here. Please do not visit property without first confirming an appointment via via either EMAIL 444Realty@gmail.com or phone/text 646-922-9052. If you do not confirm appointment and instead just show up you may not be able to see the apartment.

Details:

Quiet 1 BR located in a small complex right on the Little Manatee River in Ruskin FL. Peaceful community with lots of activities close by. Fish right off the seawall in the back yard. Kayaking, boating all located within walking distance. 1 month security deposit required

$300 will be Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $40 application fee that includes credit, background check, & eviction check. Must have verifiable work history. Leases are given for 6 month periods. We speak Spanish. Se Habla Espanol.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127403p

