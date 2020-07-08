3875 Horizon Hill Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

4/2 Available 5/1 - 4 bedroom 2 bath, formal dining and living room, Split plan, wood laminate floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, inside laundry room, spacious master bedroom and bath that boasts step in shower and soaking tub, 2 car garage, covered lanai with a large wood deck perfect for entertaining, Fenced back yard. Call today for more info.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



