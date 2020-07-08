All apartments in Highland City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3875 Horizon Hill Dr.

3875 Horizon Hill Drive · (863) 333-5161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3875 Horizon Hill Drive, Highland City, FL 33813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. · Avail. now

$1,505

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4/2 Available 5/1 - 4 bedroom 2 bath, formal dining and living room, Split plan, wood laminate floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, inside laundry room, spacious master bedroom and bath that boasts step in shower and soaking tub, 2 car garage, covered lanai with a large wood deck perfect for entertaining, Fenced back yard. Call today for more info.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4527258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have any available units?
3875 Horizon Hill Dr. has a unit available for $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have?
Some of 3875 Horizon Hill Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3875 Horizon Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland City.
Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. offers parking.
Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3875 Horizon Hill Dr. has units with air conditioning.
