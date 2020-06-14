Apartment List
FL
/
highland beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

296 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Highland Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3594 S OCEAN BL
3594 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL or OFFSEASON RENTAL!! 2BED/2BATH. NICE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2909 S Ocean Blvd
2909 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1176 sqft
Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3115 S Ocean Boulevard
3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2556 sqft
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Toscana
1 Unit Available
3700 S Ocean Boulevard
3700 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT TWO BEDROOM WITH A DEN / THIRD BEDROOM. GOOD VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL, OCEAN AND PIAZZA. FULL SERVICE BUILDING INCLUDING VALET PARKING,CONCIERGE,PRO FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, PRIVATE BEACH CLUB,PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE, NINE FOOT CEILINGS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4600 S Ocean Boulevard
4600 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1533 sqft
Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3598 S Ocean Boulevard
3598 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1495 sqft
Direct intracoastal views at the Highland Beach Club. Enjoy !!Spectacular!! water views from your living room, master bedroom and kitchen in this 2 story 3 BR/3BA townhome with oversized patio (15 x 20) and master bedroom balcony intracoastal views.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3912 S Ocean Boulevard
3912 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1893 sqft
Check out this Annual Rental @ The Beach! High Floor - SE Corner with sweeping Ocean & Intracoastal Views.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1412 sqft
Absolutely impeccable NW corner unit - spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, enjoy exclusive Ocean Club amenities, gym, 2 pools, hot tub, outdoor grills, party and card rooms, tv area, private beach access, amazing lifestyle!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4301 N Ocean Boulevard
4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/ amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and/or intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4201 N Ocean Boulevard
4201 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1438 sqft
Nicely renovated split bedroom condo at Sea Ranch with Private Beach Access. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler. Marble floors throughout. recessed lighting; tiled balcony.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
911 Gardenia Drive
911 Gardenia Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
''WOW, WATERFRONT & UPDATED!'' PLUS A GREAT LOCATION...DON'T PASS THIS ONE BY. 55+ AGE COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE LIVING. 1ST FL WITH COVERED PARKING OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOOR.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4001 N Ocean Boulevard
4001 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, BEACH & CITY!! SPACIOUS ROOMS, SEMI PRIVATE ELEVATOR, AMAZING AMENITIES! POOLS, FITNESS, MARINA, BBQ GRILLS, DEEDED BEACH ACCESS WITH CANVAS CABANAS, CHAIRS & UMBRELLAS! 24 HOUR GUARD GATE & CONCIERGE! ACTIVE TENNIS

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Tropic Isle
1 Unit Available
964 Allamanda Drive
964 Allamanda Drive, Delray Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3759 sqft
Looking for a fantastic waterfront property in a prime location? Look no further! Located on deep water canal, easy ocean access with private dock & boat lift. This 2-story home is perfect for entertaining both indoors & outdoors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3
1920 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1473 sqft
Delray Beach is ranked as one of the top vacation destinations in the country.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
12 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,619
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,503
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
11 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,829
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
48 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1362 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Highland Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Highland Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

