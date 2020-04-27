All apartments in Hernando Beach
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:50 PM

4508 Burmuda Drive

4508 Burmuda Drive · (352) 592-7576
Location

4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL 34607
Hernando Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen). The home has been beautifully decorated and provides plenty of space for the family to spread out and relax while on vacation. Utilities, Basic Cable, Wi-fi Internet included. $150/mo cap on electric. There are two TV's - one in the Living Room and one in the Master Bedroom. One dog up to 35# allowed but must be current on shots and must be spayed/neutered. Dog must be leashed at all times when outside and tenant MUST clean up after pet. $250 non-refundable pet fee applies. Owners have provided 4 kayaks and bicycles for tenant use. Two docks and a fish cleaning station. First month's rent due at time of lease signing. Balance of rent/fees/security is due at check in. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Close to restaurants, Roger's Park, Linda Pederson Park, Jenkins Creek, Weeki Wachee State Park, shopping, entertainment and less than an hour to Tampa. NO Smoking and NO Vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Burmuda Drive have any available units?
4508 Burmuda Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4508 Burmuda Drive have?
Some of 4508 Burmuda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Burmuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Burmuda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Burmuda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Burmuda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Burmuda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Burmuda Drive does offer parking.
Does 4508 Burmuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 Burmuda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Burmuda Drive have a pool?
No, 4508 Burmuda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Burmuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4508 Burmuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Burmuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Burmuda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 Burmuda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 Burmuda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
