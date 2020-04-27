4508 Burmuda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen). The home has been beautifully decorated and provides plenty of space for the family to spread out and relax while on vacation. Utilities, Basic Cable, Wi-fi Internet included. $150/mo cap on electric. There are two TV's - one in the Living Room and one in the Master Bedroom. One dog up to 35# allowed but must be current on shots and must be spayed/neutered. Dog must be leashed at all times when outside and tenant MUST clean up after pet. $250 non-refundable pet fee applies. Owners have provided 4 kayaks and bicycles for tenant use. Two docks and a fish cleaning station. First month's rent due at time of lease signing. Balance of rent/fees/security is due at check in. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Close to restaurants, Roger's Park, Linda Pederson Park, Jenkins Creek, Weeki Wachee State Park, shopping, entertainment and less than an hour to Tampa. NO Smoking and NO Vaping.