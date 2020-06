Amenities

NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed. Bedroom 3 doubles as an office area and includes a desk and twin size bed. Tub/shower combo in second bathroom. The modern Kitchen features SS Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Adjacent to the Kitchen is a beautiful large Dining area. Relax in the screened Florida Room and watch the beautiful Sunsets. Laundry in the 1 car Garage. NEW DOCK & PERGOLA. Utilities are included complete with Basic Cable and Wi-Fi Internet. $150/mo cap on electric. Small-Med Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $250. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. 1st mo rent due at lease signing. Balance of rent/security/fees due at check in. NO Smoking or Vaping. NO Annual Rentals.