Hernando Beach, FL
4391 1st Isle Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:34 PM

4391 1st Isle Drive

4391 1st Isle Drive · (352) 592-7576
Hernando Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4391 1st Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL 34607
Hernando Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage. The Enclosed Porch is air conditioned. and there's a working fireplace. There's also a circular drive and a fenced back yard. There are 2 TV's. The TV in the Master Bedroom is ROKU. Wifi access is provided. $150 monthly cap on electric. Rental offers Direct Gulf Access. Tenants can use dock, however, boat lift if for landlord's use only. Small pet (under 35#) ok with $250 non-refundable pet fee. No Smoking/Vaping. $150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee. 1st Months rent is due at the time of signing the lease. Balance of rent/fees is due at check in. Taxes are included in rent. Two-month minimum requested. Owners use the home themselves May-August inclusive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4391 1st Isle Drive have any available units?
4391 1st Isle Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4391 1st Isle Drive have?
Some of 4391 1st Isle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4391 1st Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4391 1st Isle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4391 1st Isle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4391 1st Isle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4391 1st Isle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4391 1st Isle Drive does offer parking.
Does 4391 1st Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4391 1st Isle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4391 1st Isle Drive have a pool?
No, 4391 1st Isle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4391 1st Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4391 1st Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4391 1st Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4391 1st Isle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4391 1st Isle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4391 1st Isle Drive has units with air conditioning.
