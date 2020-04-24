4391 1st Isle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage. The Enclosed Porch is air conditioned. and there's a working fireplace. There's also a circular drive and a fenced back yard. There are 2 TV's. The TV in the Master Bedroom is ROKU. Wifi access is provided. $150 monthly cap on electric. Rental offers Direct Gulf Access. Tenants can use dock, however, boat lift if for landlord's use only. Small pet (under 35#) ok with $250 non-refundable pet fee. No Smoking/Vaping. $150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee. 1st Months rent is due at the time of signing the lease. Balance of rent/fees is due at check in. Taxes are included in rent. Two-month minimum requested. Owners use the home themselves May-August inclusive.