AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds. Large lot to park your boat, RV and vehicles. Laundry is located on the Ground Level. Large Screen Enclosed Patio with Grill and Outdoor Furniture. Hernando Beach is a Waterfront Community but this property is not waterfront. It overlooks the marsh. The Marina is just a few minutes away. Rent includes all utilities including Basic Cable and Wi-fi Internet. $150/mo cap on Electric. First Month's Rent due at lease signing. Balance of Rent and fees is due at check in. NO Smoking or Vaping and NO pets. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Bikes available for tenant use. NO Annual Rentals.