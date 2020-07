3415 Holly Springs Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

AMAZING WATERFRONT POOL HOME, WITH TOTAL PRIVACY TO THE REAR ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST. COMPLETELY PRIVATE POOL AREA. BACKS UP TO THE NATURE PRESERVE IN THE REAR, FOR SOME TRULY BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS. HOME ON OVER A 1/4 ACRE. LARGER THEN AVERAGE LOT SIZE FOR HERNANDO BEACH. THE MOST AMAZING SUNSET VIEWS OVER THE WATER & PRESERVE. GREAT RENTAL PRICE FOR SUCH A LARGE 2 STORY HOME WITH TONS OF PRIVACY ON HERNANDO BEACH. FULL GULF ACCESS. POSSIBLE 4 CAR GARAGE, PLUS HUGE WORKSHOP/ MAN-CAVE, ALL AT THE END OF THE COLDESAC.. CALL TODAY FOR PRIVATE TOUR!!!