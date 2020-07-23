Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

49 Furnished Apartments for rent in Harbour Heights, FL

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
27209 Washington St
27209 Washington Street, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Seasonal Unit - This Harbor Heights community offers a park & public boat launch. Home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths (1 going out to the pool) Large pool & lanai. Great for entertaining. Home is fully furnished. Just bring your swimsuit & toothbrush.
Results within 1 mile of Harbour Heights

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26363 Guayaquil Dr.
26363 Guayaquil Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1841 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26262 NADIR ROAD
26262 Nadir Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1017 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. Fully Furnished - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor condo, end unit at Golfer's View I, in the sought-after community of Deep Creek. Open floor plan with tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Harbour Heights
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,242
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
23465 HARBORVIEW ROAD
23465 Harborview Rd, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1275 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - Beautifully furnished and decorated Rolls Landing condominium 2 bedroom 2 bath, 4th floor. View and sound of fountain from lanai. Pool, tennis courts, boat docks.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! Minimum 3 month rental period at a time. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD
24372 Westgate Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN THE ACTIVE, 55+ GOLFING COMMUNITY OF KINGS GATE! Bright and airy open floor plan with soaring ceilings and tile throughout. Spacious updated kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE
1750 Dunvegan Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 15
23404 PEACHLAND BOULEVARD
23404 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2023 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage furnished home is spacious with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan! The home is close to shopping centers as well as the highway giving you ample day trip opportunities! Enjoy the day poolside

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
25249 PARAGUAY STREET
25249 Paraguay Street, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2131 sqft
This is a very spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage single family vacation home away from home. Comes fully furnished and everything you need. Just bring your clothing and toiletries.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Results within 10 miles of Harbour Heights

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
261 Lido Dr.
261 Lido Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1862 sqft
BOATER'S PARADISE. 120' DOCK.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Woodthrush Dr unit 123 - RENTED FOR 2020. 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Section 79
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Price Reduction!! Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
- Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - • 55+ Community • First floor condo • Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only • 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom • Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops • Open floor

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Harbour Heights, FL

Furnished apartments in Harbour Heights can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Harbour Heights as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

