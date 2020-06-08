3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unfurnished rental. A one year lease with 1st and last month rent as well as a 1 month security deposit will move you into this gorgeous estate style, 5 bedroom 4 Bath waterfront Harbor Hills pool Home! Wood plank floors throughout the first level beautifully compliment the tasteful wood beams and accents found in the kitchen, dining and living room. This space boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, and plenty of windows to give it a bright and spacious feel. Step into the kitchen and enjoy the beautiful view of the pool area as well as the waterfront backyard, and be sure to take note of the custom wood cabinets with Quartz counters, large breakfast bar, stylish mosaic backslashes, brass oversized chef sink & double French doors leading outside - perfect for entertaining poolside! The downstairs master suite include its own laundry, french doors leading to the pool area, and 3 large closets as well as luxurious bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, and stone shower. Two additional bedrooms are found on the first level as well as an additional updated bathroom. To the right of the the kitchen is access to another bathroom that leads to the pool area as well as garage access and stairs to the second level. Here you will find a bonus living room featuring custom built in shelving and two more large bedrooms and another full bathroom! The backyard not only has a gorgeous waterfront view - but also a covered boat house with 10,000 lb boat lift. Parking Pad and 2 car garage are accessed by gate, offering extra peace of mind. Rent is $5,000 a month and includes pool and lawn maintenance.