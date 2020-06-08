All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
Find more places like 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harbor Bluffs, FL
/
3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE

3984 Mc Kay Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3984 Mc Kay Creek Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770
Harbor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unfurnished rental. A one year lease with 1st and last month rent as well as a 1 month security deposit will move you into this gorgeous estate style, 5 bedroom 4 Bath waterfront Harbor Hills pool Home! Wood plank floors throughout the first level beautifully compliment the tasteful wood beams and accents found in the kitchen, dining and living room. This space boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, and plenty of windows to give it a bright and spacious feel. Step into the kitchen and enjoy the beautiful view of the pool area as well as the waterfront backyard, and be sure to take note of the custom wood cabinets with Quartz counters, large breakfast bar, stylish mosaic backslashes, brass oversized chef sink & double French doors leading outside - perfect for entertaining poolside! The downstairs master suite include its own laundry, french doors leading to the pool area, and 3 large closets as well as luxurious bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, and stone shower. Two additional bedrooms are found on the first level as well as an additional updated bathroom. To the right of the the kitchen is access to another bathroom that leads to the pool area as well as garage access and stairs to the second level. Here you will find a bonus living room featuring custom built in shelving and two more large bedrooms and another full bathroom! The backyard not only has a gorgeous waterfront view - but also a covered boat house with 10,000 lb boat lift. Parking Pad and 2 car garage are accessed by gate, offering extra peace of mind. Rent is $5,000 a month and includes pool and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3984 MCKAY CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
West Lealman, FLOldsmar, FLMadeira Beach, FLGreenbriar, FLTreasure Island, FLFeather Sound, FLSafety Harbor, FLLealman, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLSouth Pasadena, FLEast Lake, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee