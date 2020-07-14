All apartments in Grove City
8232 ARCHIE STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

8232 ARCHIE STREET

8232 Archie Street · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Archie Street, Grove City, FL 34224

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Affordable two bedroom, 1 bath with screened in POOL and FENCED IN BACK YARD in tropical scenery! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by wonderful hardwood floors and slider door allowing the natural light to flow into the main living area. The large fenced in back yard is perfect for those who desire their own privacy and space. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and overlooks the screen in pool. This home is immaculately kept and and is ready to move in! This neighborhood is MINUTES TO THE BEACHES, BOAT RAMPS, SHOPPING, HOSPITAL AND YMCA. Experience the wonderful tropical lifestyle that Englewood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have any available units?
8232 ARCHIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, FL.
What amenities does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have?
Some of 8232 ARCHIE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 ARCHIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8232 ARCHIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 ARCHIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8232 ARCHIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8232 ARCHIE STREET offers parking.
Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8232 ARCHIE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8232 ARCHIE STREET has a pool.
Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8232 ARCHIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 ARCHIE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8232 ARCHIE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8232 ARCHIE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
