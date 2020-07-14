8232 ARCHIE STREET

Amenities

Affordable two bedroom, 1 bath with screened in POOL and FENCED IN BACK YARD in tropical scenery! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by wonderful hardwood floors and slider door allowing the natural light to flow into the main living area. The large fenced in back yard is perfect for those who desire their own privacy and space. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and overlooks the screen in pool. This home is immaculately kept and and is ready to move in! This neighborhood is MINUTES TO THE BEACHES, BOAT RAMPS, SHOPPING, HOSPITAL AND YMCA. Experience the wonderful tropical lifestyle that Englewood has to offer!