2085 DAKOTA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets. Conveniently located near dining, shopping, world class fishing, walking trails, golf courses, parks and beautiful beaches. A private launching ramp and boat docking are half a block away on Oyster Creek. Five minutes by boat to the intercostal waterway and a short ride to Don Pedro Beach, Palm Island, Stump Pass and Gasparilla Pass. Ann Dever public pool is 2 miles from the house.

Newly remodeled/coastal décor, 2 bedroom/2 bath home is turnkey ready. Includes queen size adjustable beds, open floor plan, comfortable living room and dining area, lanai, screened in porch, propane BBQ, large fenced in back yard, Cable TV, (65 inch smart flat screen in living room: 45 inch flat screen in each bedroom), high speed internet with Wi-Fi, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen, new appliances, refrigerator/ice maker, microwave, (No dish washer), laundry room with washer/dryer, bed linens, towels, hairdryer, dog dishes provided for your fur family member. Available for daily (4 night minimum stay), weekly, vacation/seasonal rental.