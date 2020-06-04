All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, FL
/
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

2085 DAKOTA AVENUE

2085 Dakota Avenue · (941) 475-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL 34224
Grove City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets. Conveniently located near dining, shopping, world class fishing, walking trails, golf courses, parks and beautiful beaches. A private launching ramp and boat docking are half a block away on Oyster Creek. Five minutes by boat to the intercostal waterway and a short ride to Don Pedro Beach, Palm Island, Stump Pass and Gasparilla Pass. Ann Dever public pool is 2 miles from the house.
Newly remodeled/coastal décor, 2 bedroom/2 bath home is turnkey ready. Includes queen size adjustable beds, open floor plan, comfortable living room and dining area, lanai, screened in porch, propane BBQ, large fenced in back yard, Cable TV, (65 inch smart flat screen in living room: 45 inch flat screen in each bedroom), high speed internet with Wi-Fi, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen, new appliances, refrigerator/ice maker, microwave, (No dish washer), laundry room with washer/dryer, bed linens, towels, hairdryer, dog dishes provided for your fur family member. Available for daily (4 night minimum stay), weekly, vacation/seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have any available units?
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have?
Some of 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2085 DAKOTA AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grove City 2 BedroomsGrove City Apartments with Garage
Grove City Apartments with Washer-DryerGrove City Dog Friendly Apartments
Grove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FL
Cortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity