Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL

Finding an apartment in Greenacres that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Bridge
1 Unit Available
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508
508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
213 Perry Avenue
213 Perry Avenue, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1620 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
220 Broward Avenue
220 Broward Avenue, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1368 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Unit features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5018 Polaris Cove
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2280 sqft
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
902 Timberlane Circle
902 Timberlane Circle, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1332 sqft
Beautiful lake view, house is totally renovated, large rooms open floor concept, Basic cable included, 20 pounds or smaller DOG or CAT only NO other creatures, NO smoking or vaping, assigned parking for only 2 autos, no commercial vehicles, pool,

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3958 Pesiri Lane
3958 Pesiri Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Palm Beach Farms - Secluded Duplex with all tile flooring, new paint, washer and dryer, large patio and yard with lawn service included. (RLNE3200249)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Beach National Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
7059 Oakmont Dr
7059 Oakmont Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1994 sqft
3BR Immediate Move In Private Yard - Property Id: 291685 Ready to move in IMMEDIATELY! Updated kitchen and baths. Freshly painted and tile throughout. Huge backyard with plenty of space for entertainment. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1194 Winding Rose Way
1194 Winding Rose Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1443 sqft
LOOKING FOR A NICE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY? Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage single family home in VICTORIA WOODS . THE COMMUNITY HAS WONDERFUL KIDS PLAY AREA, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL, RACQUETBALL, POOL AND DOG PARK.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4080 Tivoli
4080 Tivoli Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PETS ALLOWED, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH THE FINEST TOUCHES; CERAMIC TILE PLANK FLOOR, WHITE CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, NEW WASHING MACHINE IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW ON PRIVATE LANAI.
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
City Guide for Greenacres, FL

Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you've come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenacres? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.

Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.

Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.

If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!

Best of luck and happy hunting!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Greenacres, FL

Finding an apartment in Greenacres that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

