apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM
296 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nautica Isles
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4167 Oak Terrace Dr
4167 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Back on the market!!! Beautiful updated unit on the first floor with washer and dryer. Rent includes water and basic cable. Community offers pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3024 Grandiflora Dr
3024 Grandiflori Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1417 sqft
Lovely upstairs 3 BDR, 2 BTH townhome unit located in the heart of Greenacres (off 10th Ave and Jog Rd). Master BDR with private balcony, garden tub, separate shower.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
441 Pine Glen Lane
441 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Fabulous condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath in the very active and sought after community Pine Ridge South.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
624 Sea Pine Way Unit H-3
624 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Pine Ridge North - Immaculate third floor unit with over 1000 square feet of living area in this resort style community. Lakefront with all new paint, cathedral ceilings, washer and dryer and large screened patio with a gorgeous lake-view.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5990 Pine Cone Court
5990 Pine Cove Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Immaculate condo in the great neighborhood of Pine Ridge! One person must be at least 55 years of age. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with an open kitchen and living area. Tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops in kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Whispering Pine Way
5800 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit on second floor. Great and peaceful 55+ community. Laminate wood floor in dining/living room and bedroom. Nice kitchen w/modern cabinets and backsplash. Laundry room inside w/plenty of closet space. Modern tiled shower.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6126 Newstead Court
6126 Newstead Court, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1444 sqft
Great community, Well kept town home. 3 bed 2 bath. One bedroom on first floor. Screened porch. On Lake. over 55 community. Until May 30th there will be only virtual tours.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1115 Woodfield Court
1115 Woodfield Court, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TILED DOWNSTAIRS....CARPETED UP IN NEUTRAL COLORS....OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE KITCHEN WITH LOAD OF CABINETS....SCREENED PORCH... BASIC CABLE IS INCLUDED.....GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND PLAY AREA. A beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3315 Perimeter Drive
3315 Perimeter Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1133 sqft
Great space in this freshly painted 55+ 2/2 condo. Steps to the pool/clubhouse. Minutes to world class dining, shopping and beaches.Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6304 Tall Cypress Circle
6304 Tall Cypress Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1509 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent single family house with attached garage . Within walking distance to Community pool & club house . Community has large pool , Exercise room , club house for all fun activity & Events .
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
608 Sea Pine Way
608 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1005 sqft
3rd floor unit with screened/covered balcony. Only the 3rd floor units have vaulted ceilings and sky light. Tile throughout. Kitchen features a pantry, Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom with newer vanity and shower wall tiles.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
121 Lake Pine Circle
121 Lake Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
818 sqft
Age 55 plus ,700 min credit score. 2nd floor walk-up. Has washer and dryer. Tile floor. NO PETS,NO TRUCKS, NO MOTOCYCLES!Available 8/1/2020
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2201 White Pine Circle
2201 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1252 sqft
Check out the gorgeously renovated town home centrally located between West Palm Beach Airport and Wellington with equal distance to I-95 and the Turnpike.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
3301 Poolside Drive
3301 Poolside Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY 2 STORY TOWNHOME ON LAKE WITH OPEN PATIO . STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.LIVING DINING COMBO. CERAMIC TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND LAMINATE WOOD ON STAIRWAY AND UPSTAIRS.STORAGE AREA.CLOS TO POOL AND REC AREA.CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
723 Sunny Pine Way
723 Sunny Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully updated unit includes a granite kitchen with tiled backsplash, updated baths, wood flooring, carpeting and tiled floors and full sized washer and dryer with plenty of storage space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
5901 Whispering Pine Way
5901 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
Come see this wonderful ground floor in a adult community with a lake view and screened patio perfect for reading a book or sipping your morning coffee. As you enter, you will notice the living room / dining room combo just off of the kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
825 Sky Pine Way
825 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1111 sqft
Beautiful unit located in the heart of Greenacres, SkyPine is a 55+ age restricted community. Recently updated tile throughout the unit with custom crown moldings throughout. Larger 1400+ square foot,3/2 converted to 2/2 with den area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
617 Sea Pine Way
617 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
THIS LOVELY AND WELL KEEP UNIT WITH NEW HURRICANE METALLIC SHUTTERS, VAULTED CEILINGS CERAMIC AND CHERRY LAMINATED FLOORS, SCREENED PATIO AND EXTRA OUTSIDE CLOSET FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE OFFERS YOU TO ENJOY AN ACTIVE LIFE-STYLE NESTLED IN A VERY WELL
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3350 Perimeter Drive
3350 Perimeter Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1059 sqft
This Is A 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In a 55 Plus Community . Brand New Everything ,Porcelain Ceramic Floors. A Totally Renovated Brand New Kitchen & Bathrooms .
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
306 Knotty Pine Circle
306 Knotty Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 55+ subdivision!!! Lovely ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with newer appliances washer and dryer
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
407 Pine Glen Ln
407 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
929 sqft
A FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH SCREENED IN PATIO WITH A BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW. RENT INCLUDES: ELECTRICITY, WATER, BASIC CABLE & WASHER, DRYER INSIDE. LOCATED IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY OF THE PINE RIDGE SOUTH IV COMMUNITY.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Jennings Avenue
533 Jennings Avenue, Greenacres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1603 sqft
Beautiful Home in the heart of greenacres ready for the perfect tenants. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Heated pool as well as jacuzzi. Big back yard perfect for entertaining.
1 of 22
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
