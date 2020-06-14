/
1 bedroom apartments
136 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL
446 Pine Glen Lane
446 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT EXCEPT CARPET IN BEDROOM ,COZY COMFORTABLE WILL NOT LAST,IMMACULATE CONDO(IN A 55+COMM)WITH ENCLOSED PATIO,APPLIANCES INCLUDE WASHER,DRYER,WALK-IN CLOSET,TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC,WATER,SEWER,SECOND
5901 Whispering Pine Way
5901 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
682 sqft
Come see this wonderful ground floor in a adult community with a lake view and screened patio perfect for reading a book or sipping your morning coffee. As you enter, you will notice the living room / dining room combo just off of the kitchen.
5773 La Paseos Drive
5773 La Paseos Drive, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
:Great 55+ second floor one bedroom unit. Furnished and ready. Everything goes with, what you see is what you get. Screened patio with a view of the lake and so close to all the amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres
4393 Trevi Court
4393 Trevi Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
790 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW
Village Green
500 W Village Green Circle
500 Village Green Cir W, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
New laminate floors. Near laundry and elevator. Freshly painted.
2737 Emory Drive E
2737 Emory Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 story Condo. New laminate flooring in main living area and bedroom, tile in kitchen and baths. New cabinets and toilets in bathrooms. Freshly painted inside. Private closed in patio overlooks interior green space.
Village Green
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.
2951 Ashley Drive W
2951 Ashley Drive West, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
612 sqft
Very motivated Landlord! This unit has been freshly painted and renovated. This cozy unit will definitely feel like home. You can feel the breeze by walking out from the back porch. Owner is requiring Renter's Insurance.
4832 Esedra Court
4832 Esedra Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
Beautifully updated with open kitchen and extended living room and a gorgeous water view. Rent includes water, basic cable and internet. Conveniently located near resident's gate and community pool. One resident must be over 55 years old.
4080 Tivoli
4080 Tivoli Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
PETS ALLOWED, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH THE FINEST TOUCHES; CERAMIC TILE PLANK FLOOR, WHITE CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, NEW WASHING MACHINE IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW ON PRIVATE LANAI.
3874 N 7th Ave N
3874 7th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1/1 FULLY RENOVATED, BRAND NEW AC UNIT ,BATHROOM,KITCHEN & APPLIANCES. Water & Gas included in the rental amount. Quick approval
4260 Deste Court
4260 Deste Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Location, location, location. Private Country Club living, without the Country Club prices. 12- minutes from PBI, 7-miles from the beautiful Florida beaches. A multitude of great golf courses, within minutes.
Village Green
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.
4657 Fountains Drive S
4657 Fountains Drive South, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
882 sqft
Hot Water, Digital Cable, Prvate Community Pool, Internet WIFI, Manned Gate, and Security Patrol all included with this Large one Bedroom Unit. Unit has 2 balconies with sweeping views of the lake & Golf Course. Full size Washer/Dry in unit.
Lucerne Lakes
4575 Lucerne Lakes Boulevard W
4575 Lucerne Lakes Boulevard West, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
THIS 1 BED/1 BATH GROUND FLOOR UNIT HAS EASY ACCESS TO PARKING AND LAUNDRY. NEW WOOD-LOOK TILE THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN FEATURES NEW SELF-CLOSING CABINETS, SMOOTH TOP RANGE, AND PASS THRU TO DINING.
2930 E Crosley Dr
2930 Crosley Dr E, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Beautifully Remodeled Villa in a 55 plus community, One Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Renovated kitchen with New Cabinets, Corian Counters. Both Bathrooms Remodeled. Master Bath has Walk in Shower. Brand New Carpet in the Bedroom, Freshly Painted.
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
924 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
