2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
451
451 Homestead Lane, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
500 sqft
this is a a doblewide mobil home in private yard , the apartment has a private entrance and a lot of parkink space
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
5299 US-17
5299 Us Hwy 17s, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
Great little house with nice kitchen and living areas. Re-done bath, newer roof, very nice storage building with the unit, great private rural living. Front room could be a small non-conforming bedroom
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
965 Registry Blvd 304
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1133 sqft
2-bedroom furnished condo - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.
1854 YUKON CT
1854 Yukon Court, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1072 sqft
Great 2 bedroom w/2 full baths home. Brand new carpets installed in both bedrooms May 2020. 1 car garage and fenced backyard on a spacious corner lot. Great neighborhood playground.
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
945 REGISTRY BLVD
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
Luxury furnished 2/2 condo available for 12 month lease-2nd BR is a lockout suite ideal for in-law quarters,teen or home office-turnkey with dishes,linens etc.
305 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County. Downstairs you have a nice living room/dining room combination. There is laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.
677 SERVIA DR
677 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Exceptional value in northern St. Johns county! Luxurious Solid Surface Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Upgraded ''See through the Door'' Fridge w/ 3rd Door. Each Bedroom has ceiling fan, walk in closet & private bathroom...
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.
