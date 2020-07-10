3316 CANYON FALLS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Right away you will notice the like-new paint, flooring, & charming details throughout. Plenty of room for entertaining in the open concept kitchen w/ custom counter tops, breakfast bar, & under mount sink. Convenient guest suite and full bath located downstairs, off the garage. Upstairs you will find the split bedroom floor plan and a spacious loft area with fantastic pond view. Bedrooms have natural light & plenty of closet space. The master BR features a large walk in closet & bathroom with double vanity. Right off the master is a large laundry room with like-new washer & dryer. No need to fight over bathroom time because there are 3 FULL bathrooms in this house! Large backyard & covered front porch are perfect for enjoying the fresh air. Bonus: 2 car garage & water softener system!