Green Cove Springs, FL
3316 CANYON FALLS DR
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

3316 CANYON FALLS DR

3316 Canyon Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Canyon Falls Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Right away you will notice the like-new paint, flooring, & charming details throughout. Plenty of room for entertaining in the open concept kitchen w/ custom counter tops, breakfast bar, & under mount sink. Convenient guest suite and full bath located downstairs, off the garage. Upstairs you will find the split bedroom floor plan and a spacious loft area with fantastic pond view. Bedrooms have natural light & plenty of closet space. The master BR features a large walk in closet & bathroom with double vanity. Right off the master is a large laundry room with like-new washer & dryer. No need to fight over bathroom time because there are 3 FULL bathrooms in this house! Large backyard & covered front porch are perfect for enjoying the fresh air. Bonus: 2 car garage & water softener system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have any available units?
3316 CANYON FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have?
Some of 3316 CANYON FALLS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 CANYON FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3316 CANYON FALLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 CANYON FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR offers parking.
Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have a pool?
No, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR does not have a pool.
Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 CANYON FALLS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 CANYON FALLS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

