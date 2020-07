Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard. To move in you will need first months of $1150 rent and $1650 deposit. Total $2,800.00 Pets OK with pet fee.