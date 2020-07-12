Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goldenrod apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Goldenrod
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
3463 Arbutus Lane
3463 Arbutus Lane, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Conveniently Located Home with Lots of Space Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
7539 Aloma Pines Ct.
7539 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1787 sqft
7539 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 07/21/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Winter Park with 2-Car Garage!! - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
41 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor East
3408 Cambay Avenue
3408 Cambay Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1636 sqft
Nice spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Lake Jean area. With over 1636 sq feet of living space, there will be no crowding here. Plenty of space for the family to live in comfort. Large bedrooms and full size closets with lots of storage area.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2924 Scarlet Road
2924 Scarlet Road, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
This Large 4 bedroom home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Winter Park! Come and see this home that includes a formal living room and dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
5099 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1516 sqft
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor East
8027 PORT SAID STREET
8027 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1416 sqft
Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single car garage, living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Big fenced yard makes it great for entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1437 Auburn Green Loop
1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood

1 of 19

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1
5106 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1550per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1743 Semoran North Circle
1743 Semoran North Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Winter Park, Florida, We provide optimum comfort and ease of living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Firstlight Way
2440 Firstlight Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 sqft
We are pleased to present this brand new, move-in ready townhome located in Winter Park, nestled in the sought-after gated community of Hawks Crest.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8120 Woodsworth Drive
8120 Woodsworth Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
8120 Woodsworth Drive Available 09/15/20 Beautifully maintained 3/2 - This property was recently painted and a new fence was installed earlier this year.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3650 Jonquil Lane
3650 Jonquil Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1647 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Goldenrod, FL

Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.

Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Goldenrod, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goldenrod apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

