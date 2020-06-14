124 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with garage

Apartment List
Goldenrod apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Goldenrod
30 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
2317 Conifer Avenue
2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1726 sqft
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7580 Aloma Pines Ct.
7580 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1872 sqft
7580 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 06/15/20 Recently Constructed 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Aloma Trails Community in Winter Park! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1494 Brazilian Lane
1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5656 PATS POINT
5656 Pats Point, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2325 sqft
This house is ready for immediate occupancy and is beautiful! Located in Seminole County, in Winter Park, it offers 2325 square feet, with 3 full bedrooms plus a huge 15x20 foot loft! As you enter the home, you have a formal living/dining area, with

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5842 Marble Court
5842 Marble Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Winter Park 2/2 - Check out this amazing find at Aloma & Hall Rd! This really is a must-see property! Cross Seminole is trail just outside your door, easy access to the 417, 408 and the University of Central Florida.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
5099 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1516 sqft
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7909 Waldorf Court
7909 Waldorf Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1628 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on a Cul-De-Sac in Bradford Cove! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living areas with wood burning fireplace.Charming kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Harbor East
1 Unit Available
8635 PORT SAID STREET
8635 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1860 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with a large back yard and view of a Pond! The home has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops with a large breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8140 TUMERIC COURT
8140 Tumeric Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
2123 sqft
Single Family house located in exclusive and highly desirable Lake Jean neighborhood. Winter Park school. There is a recreation area and playground, picnic area and tot lot. This is a one floor home. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Harbor East
1 Unit Available
8027 PORT SAID STREET
8027 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1416 sqft
Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single car garage, living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Big fenced yard makes it great for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1199 SAWMILL COURT
1199 Sawmill Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1536 sqft
Live in this Winter Park home on Cul-de-sac includes 3 bed, 2 bath, kitchen appliances, W/D hookups, carpet & ceramic flooring, screened-in porch, large back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2924 SCARLET ROAD
2924 Scarlet Road, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
This Large 4 bedroom home is located in the neighborhood of Winter Park! Come and see this home that includes a formal living room and dining room. From the kitchen you can enjoy a full view to another dining area, family room and spacious backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1437 Auburn Green Loop
1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood

1 of 19

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1
5106 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1550per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Rowena Gardens
34 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
City Guide for Goldenrod, FL

Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.

Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Goldenrod, FL

Goldenrod apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

