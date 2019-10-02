All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

9744 Hound Chase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9744 Hound Chase Dr, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage townhouse is available for you on 11/1/19! This spacious side unit is filled with natural light. The kitchen is open with dark cabinets, breakfast bar and plenty of space. The entire first floor is is ceramic with a half bath. Upstairs the carpet is throughout. The master bath has a step in shower and over-sized closet. The over-sized screened lanai faces a beautiful wooded area with no rear neighbors! This gated community has great features such as a security gate, tot lot and community pool. Trash, water, sewer are included. HOA fee is covered by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
