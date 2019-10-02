9744 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage townhouse is available for you on 11/1/19! This spacious side unit is filled with natural light. The kitchen is open with dark cabinets, breakfast bar and plenty of space. The entire first floor is is ceramic with a half bath. Upstairs the carpet is throughout. The master bath has a step in shower and over-sized closet. The over-sized screened lanai faces a beautiful wooded area with no rear neighbors! This gated community has great features such as a security gate, tot lot and community pool. Trash, water, sewer are included. HOA fee is covered by owner.