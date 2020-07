6331 CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD OF NEWER HOMES, LOCATED NEAR

TO HWY 75 AND HWY41. FEATURES LARGE MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH GARDEN BATH /

SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSETS, LARGE LOFTAREA OR OFFICE SPACE ALSO UPSTAIRS, LARGE KITCHEN

WITH WOOD CABINETS , ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, LAMINATE

FLOORING IN LIVING AREAS, CERAMIC TILES IN WET AREAS, CEILING FANS, WINDOW TREATMENT AND

MORE WITH OVER 1900 SQ FT LIVING SPACE, THIS HOME IS IDEAL FOR GROWING FAMILY…TENANT

OCCUPIED UNTIL 3-10-2019.

