Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

13011 Kings Crossing Drive

13011 Kings Crossing Drive · (813) 506-7476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13011 Kings Crossing Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community. Neutral interior with tile in all the wet areas. Separate dining room, formal living area and family room that leads out to the screen patio. Both bedrooms complete with its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Water is included. Must see! "At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit."

(RLNE5502962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive have any available units?
13011 Kings Crossing Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13011 Kings Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Kings Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Kings Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 Kings Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13011 Kings Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
