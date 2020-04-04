13011 Kings Crossing Drive

Amenities

Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community. Neutral interior with tile in all the wet areas. Separate dining room, formal living area and family room that leads out to the screen patio. Both bedrooms complete with its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Water is included. Must see! "At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit."



(RLNE5502962)